US: Georgia Doctors Write Letter To Governor Asking For More COVID-19 Restrictions

More than 1,400 doctors have sent a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on July 2 telling him that the state is 'simply not prepared' and asking him to impose more restrictions to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The United States, including Georgia, has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in the past few weeks. As per reports, Georgia recorded over 3,400 new coronavirus cases the day when the letter was sent to Kemp, more than double the case it recorded on June 25. In the letter, doctors asked Kemp to prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, including at houses of worship. It also recommended a statewide face-covering requirement, similar to that of North Carolina.

"During the past week, we have seen a sharp spike in cases that cannot be accounted for by increased testing. We also are seeing a very troubling increase in hospitalizations that, if continuing, will overwhelm our healthcare infrastructure, not only in metro Atlanta but also in rural Georgia. Georgia is simply not prepared for a surge in cases and hospitalizations. You have the power to do much more to save lives and protect our citizens from avoidable illnesses. We must now reassess our re-opening schedule and consider what has worked well and what is not working," the letter says.

COVID-19 in the US

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.7 million coronavirus cases so far, of which at least 1,29,434 people have lost their lives to date. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 32,137 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 15,164 deaths. The latest jump in infections forced states to stall reopening of businesses, particularly in California, which has become the new hot spot in the country. The United States on July 1 had recorded nearly 50,000 new cases and on June 26, the country had recorded over 40,000 cases. Meanwhile, the global tally stands at 11 million cases and over 5,25,000 deaths as of July 3.

