Georgia Judge Order Partial Release Of Grand Jury Report In Trump's 2020 Election Probe

On Monday, a Georgia judge ruled the partial release of a special report submitted by the Georgia grand jury, investigating former US President Donald Trump and his allies’ alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election. According to ABC News, the judge ordered some portion of the highly anticipated report to be released later this week. As per the reports, the major chunk of the report will still remain sealed in accordance with the ruling passed by Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney. The potions of the report are expected to be released by Thursday.

According to ABC News, the portions which were ordered to be publicized will include a section in which the grand jury expressed their concerns that some of the witnesses “may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury." Last month, Georgia judge McBurney heard the arguments regarding the public release of the reports. The reports were then submitted by the Jury earlier this month. In the judgement, McBurney made it clear that any recommendation over who should or should not be prosecuted will remain secret.

McBurney said three parts of the report are ‘ripe for publication’

In the court order, the Georgia judge asserted that three crucial parts of the report are “ripe for publication”. These parts include the introduction, the conclusion and Section VIII, in which the concerns of the jury regarding the witnesses were mentioned. McBurney also made it clear that most of the final report should not be disclosed, until the “District Attorney completes her investigation, although two parts may now be published, consistent with protecting the due process rights of all involved." The highly anticipated section among the portions that are going to be publicised is the Section VIII of the report. However, the aforementioned section does not identify those witnesses.

It was Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who officially launched a probe over the issue in February 2021. The investigation was revolving around the infamous January 2 phone call. In the phone call, the Former US President, Donald Trump spoke to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the Twice impeached former President, pleaded with the Georgia secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes," the exact number Trump needed to win Georgia. However, Willis had argued in January 2023, that the report should remain sealed since it was important to "be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights,” ABC News reported.