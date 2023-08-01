Georgia Warns Of Rare Brain-eating Amoeba Found In Fresh Water After Resident's Death

A person, who was living in the state of Georgia, US, has died due to a rare infection caused by a type of protozoan commonly referred to as a "brain-eating amoeba." He is the third person to die this year in the US because of the microscopic creature, reported Sputnik.



This microscopic creature, clinically known as Naegleria fowleri, might be spreading in the northern states of the US due to climate change. The cause of the death has been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the health department, the infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was the cause of death of the Peach State resident whose name, age, and gender have not been disclosed.

US sees third death due to brain-eating amoeba

Sharing the details of this rare infection case, the agency said, " A Georgia resident has died from Naegleria fowleri infection, a rare infection which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death." "The individual was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond in Georgia.”

There has been an increase in cases of amoeba in northern regions, such as Minnesota, despite the extreme winter weather. The Cleveland Clinic conducted a study in 2021 that revealed the amoeba's movement northward since the late 1970s. The study has cautioned that this shift in infection patterns may be attributed to climate change.

According to one of the health officials, “The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine environmental test for Naegleria fowleri in bodies of water; and because it is very common in the environment, levels of the amoebas that naturally occur cannot be controlled,” reported Fox news. The official shared that the amount and location of amoebas in the water can vary over time within the same body of water.

This is the third reported case of Naegleria fowleri-related death this year in the US and the sixth in Georgia since 1962. Earlier this month, a boy in Nevada became a victim of this rare infection after likely acquiring it during a dip in some hot springs. The first was a Florida man who had died from the infection in March after likely acquiring it by using tap water to flush his sinuses, reported Sputnik.