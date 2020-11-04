German Defence Minister Warns Of 'explosive Situation' In US As Trump Claims Victory

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, on November 4, warned that the US was facing an “explosive situation” and a possible systematic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared his election victory. Addressing US residents on November 4, Trump had said, “We did win this election”, even while the counting was still on. The Republican candidate also said he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied further.

Opposing Trump's remarks on taking the Presidential election to the court, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the election was still ongoing. "This election has not been decided... votes are still being counted,” she added. Speaking to public broadcaster ZDF, she also warned that Trump was capable of creating a “crisis in the US” if elected.

'Twitter flags the corrected tweet'

Later, in a "corrected" version of the same tweet, Trump announced a “big win”. In his tweet, he also revealed that he would be making a “statement” later at night. However, adhering to its content policy, Twitter flagged the 'new' tweet. A message from the microblogging website pointed out that the tweet might contain “disputed or misleading content” about elections and civic process.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

'Major Fraud'

In his address to the nation on November 4, Trump called US Election 2020 an “embarrassment” and a “major fraud” as several US media polls show Joe Biden leading Prior to the Republican leader, democratic Challenger had addressed Americans from Delaware and said that it is neither his nor Trump’s place to announce the winner. However, Trump not only read out the numbers from various states but announced: “we did win this election”. He said he will go to the Supreme Court as they were getting ready to win on November 3.

As Biden leads, Trump tried to sow doubt by saying, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

