'Get A Shot, Have A Beer': Joe Biden Makes Huge Final Push For COVID-19 Vaccination

“That’s right, get a shot and have a beer,” said US President Joe Biden on June 2 while launching a huge final push to inoculate 70% of the adult population in the country by the national holiday of July 4. Announcing the Independence Day target, Biden also declared “free beer” for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the “independence” from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He also urged all Americans to contribute to United States’ vaccination drive and get their friends, family, and neighbours to get inoculated by finding an appointment for them or motivating them to get the jab.

“We need you. We need you to get your friends, family, neighbours, and coworkers vaccinated. Help them find an appointment. Drive them to the site. Talk to them about why you made the choice for yourself. So many Americans have already stepped up to help get their communities vaccinated,” he added.

63% US adults have received at least single shot

The US President also said that the country is on its way to achieving the 70% goal of COVID-19 vaccination. Presently., at least 63% of the US adults have received at least a single shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Biden also noted that 12 states have even crossed the 70%-mark and more are expected to reach the same by this week. While COVID-19 has caused over 600,000 Americans their life, just above 50% of the adults have been fully vaccinated. The vaccination drive has further plunged the toll from the novel coronavirus.

Biden recalled, “Nationally, we are at 63 per cent of adults with one shot. And we are getting closer, but we still have work to do. With 73 per cent of Americans over the age of 40 with one shot, and as — we especially need people under 40 to step up. Over 40 is doing much better.”

“That’s why, today, we’re announcing a month-long effort to pull all the stops — all the stops to free ourselves from this virus and get to 70 per cent of adult Americans vaccinated,” he added.

IMAGE: AP/PTI