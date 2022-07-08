Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Against NY Court's Sex Trafficking Conviction, 20-year Sentence

Former UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking, has officially appealed against her conviction and the sentence in the US. In a high-profile trial earlier this year, the 60-year-old was found guilty of “grooming” young girls to be sexually abused by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Last month, she was handed over a sentence of 20 years at New York federal court.

According to The Guardian, the court documents show that Maxwell has paid $505 or £420 to appeal against her conviction and sentence.`This came after prosecutors described Maxwell as “dangerous” in the trial which lasted for three weeks. The jury also heard graphic details of how she helped her longtime partner and friend Epstein to abuse young girls by enticing them to financier’s multiple properties in the United States.

Notably, Maxwell did not testify in her defence during the trial late last year which ended with the court giving convictions on five counts, including one for sex trafficking a minor. Remarkably, on Tuesday, she did speak to the victims just shortly before the sentence was handed down.

"Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you," Maxwell said at the podium. "It is not about Epstein, ultimately. It is for me to be sentenced."

‘I hope my conviction brings you closure’

Epstein was a convicted sex offender and financier, who was Maxwell’s long-time partner and friend. His elite associates included Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. He was captured by the federal authorities back in 2019 on sex-trafficking accounts but was found dead in a new York City federal jail just over a month after his arrest. Maxwell acknowledged that she had been convicted in the sex trafficking scheme but ceased taking responsibility.

"I am sorry for the pain that you've experienced," Maxwell said. "I hope my conviction ... brings you closure."

Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted on December 29 on five out of six accounts she was facing. It was done following 40 hours of deliberations by the jury in six days. Apart from sex trafficking, the former British socialite was convicted of conspiracy to entice girls below the age of 17 to travel in interstate commerce with an intention to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Image: AP



