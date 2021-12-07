Ghislaine Maxwell Gave 'schoolgirl' Outfit To One Of The Victims Of Jeffrey Epstein

In a latest development in the ongoing trial Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-abuse trial in New York City, a British woman testified on Monday that former British socialite asked her to find “cute, young, pretty" girls for convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein. The accuser, described with pseudonym ‘Kate’, also recalled how Maxwell befriended her at the age of 17 and pressured her into giving sexual massages to the disgraced financier when she was still a teenager assuring “fun”. Kate even described one incident when Maxwell left out a “school girl’s outfit” with a pleated skirt to wear for Epstein.

Describing the episode that took place during the mid-1990s at financier’s Palm Beach residence in Florida, Kate recalled Maxwell telling her, “I thought it would be fun for you to take Jeffrey his tea in this outfit.” Following the encounter with Epstein, Maxwell “asked me if I had fun” and told her, “You are such a good girl,” the woman said as reported by BBC.

Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, but she has pleaded not guilty for all charges. Kate was the second woman to take a stand against Maxwell in federal court in Manhattan. Unlike the first, who was addressed with the pseudonym ‘Jane’, kate was at the age of consent in Great Britain and the US during her sexual contact with the disgraced tycoon. Therefore, the judge barred her from detailing specific acts.

Kate recalled that she met with Maxwell at 17 through one of her friends and was eager to get to know the British socialite. Maxwell told the British woman that her then-boyfriend, Epstein would be helping her with the singing career. The former socialite had also told Kate that Epstein was “demanding” when it came to sexual massages and said it “was very difficult to keep up” with his needs. After agreeing to give Epstein massages, Kate was flown on commercial flights to Florida where, she claimed, the interactions with the financier continued when she was 18.

She even recalled that the first time she saw Epstein naked, Maxwell was standing next to him. Kate said, “I remember it so clearly because I was terrified and frozen”. On the contrary, she said that Maxwell’s demeanour was “almost like a schoolgirl”. She said, “Everything was fun. Everything seemed to be like a fun, silly joke.” She also said that she resisted “disengaging” from Maxwell and Epstein “because I had witnessed how connected they both were and I was fearful”.

'Sexualised' Pic Of Young Girl Displayed Outside Epstein's Room

On Friday, prosecutors brought one of the many infamous massage tables of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into the courtroom while also revealing that a “sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl” was displayed outside his room. As per The Guardian report, the prosecutors brought a green, folding table into the courtroom and then expanded it, to bolster allegations that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused the teen girls under the pretext of providing the disgraced financier with a massage.

Epstein, a financier and a convicted sex offender who boasted about having Prince Andrew among his associates, was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his own trial. Presently, the 59-year-old daughter of late UK press baron Robert Maxwell is on trial for six counts related to her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. She has pleaded guilty to all charges after she was arrested at the New Hampshire estate in July 2020.

With inputs from AP

(IMAGE: AP)