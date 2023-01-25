Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell claimed in a television interview from prison that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was "murdered," and she was "shocked" after receiving his death news. 61-year-old Maxwell, who is currently serving a jail term in a US prison over charges of child sex trafficking and other offenses, said she wished she "had never met Epstein."

During an interview for TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle Live, Maxwell said, "I believe that he was murdered." I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened because, as far as I was concerned, he was going to... I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement. But I wasn't in the indictment. I wasn't mentioned. "I wasn't even one of the conspirators." She added, "I honestly wish I had never met him," reported The Guardian.

She further went on to say, "Looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England. But leaving that aside, you know, I tried to leave and start another new job and move on from the end of '98 and '99. She added, "so I wish I had been more successful in moving on... because I'd been a banker, and so I should have moved on completely."

Maxwell, who is the daughter of the late media tycoon and MP Robert Maxwell, claimed that the popular photograph showing Andrew with his arm around his accuser Virginia Giuffre is not real. "I don’t believe it’s real," Maxwell said. "In fact, I’m sure it’s not..." There’s never been an original. Further, there’s no photograph. I’ve only even seen a photocopy of it."

Epstein's elite friend circle included Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. He was arrested by federal police in July 2019 on a sex-trafficking charge, and he committed suicide in a New York City federal jail just over a month after his arrest. Maxwell was charged with crimes, including child sex trafficking, in connection with her financier, Epstein.

