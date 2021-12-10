Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial: Most Shocking 8 Revelations In 8 Days

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial has now completed eight days at New York federal court where the prosecutors have presented evidence to prove that she was “partner in crime” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, the defence lawyers have emphasised that former British socialite was used just as a ‘space goat’ for Epstein’s behaviour. However, in the 8 days of the stunning trial, victims and witness testimonies have provided 8 new revelations regarding the “vast network” of underage girls for sex. Epstein was found dead at New York jail and Maxwell was arrested in July last year and is known to be financier’s lover and business associate.

8 revelations in 8 days of Maxwell trial

Epstein's former house manager calls Maxwell ‘lady of the house’

Convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former house manager of Palm Beach home said that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell warned that he should “never look” at his boss in the eyes. Juan Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s residence in Florida from around 1990 to 2002, testified during the ongoing trial against Maxwell over her involvement in sex trafficking.

Alessi also described that when he met Maxwell for the first time, she was a “pretty girl, a tall brunette”. He further elaborated saying that, “Ms Maxwell was the girlfriend of Mr Epstein; I understand she was the lady of the house.” Alessi recounted, “From the day she came to the house, she right away took over, and she mentioned to me she was going to be the lady of the house. Also, she was in charge of other homes, other properties.”

‘Sexualised’ picture of young girl displayed outside Epstein’s room

Prosecutors brought one of the many infamous massage tables of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into the courtroom while also revealing that a “sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl” was displayed outside his room.

As per The Guardian report, the prosecutors brought a green, folding table into the courtroom and then expanded the same, to bolster allegations that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused the teen girls under the pretext of providing the disgraced financier with a massage. During the trial, as per the media outlet, prosecutors alleged that there was a ‘sexualised’ photo of a young girl outside Epstein room at his Palm Beach residence in Florida.

Maxwell gave ‘schoolgirl’ outfits to one of the victims to have ‘fun’ with Epstein

A British woman testified on Monday that the former British socialite asked her to find “cute, young, pretty" girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The accuser, described with pseudonym ‘Kate’, also recalled how Maxwell befriended her at the age of 17 and pressured her into giving sexual massages to the disgraced financier when she was still a teenager assuring “fun”. Kate even described one incident when Maxwell left out a “school girl’s outfit” with a pleated skirt to wear for Epstein.

Describing the episode that took place during the mid-1990s at financier’s Palm Beach residence in Florida, Kate recalled Maxwell telling her, “I thought it would be fun for you to take Jeffrey his tea in this outfit.” Following the encounter with Epstein, Maxwell “asked me if I had fun” and told her, “You are such a good girl,” the woman said.

Epstein introduced a victim to Donald Trump at age of 14

One of the four crucial accusers in the indictment against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell testified that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to former US President Donald Trump when she was just 14. Maxwell’s trial began on Monday and she is accused of ‘grooming’ young girls for sex. One of the accusers who goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’, testified during cross-examination that she met Trump in the 1990s at his Palm Beach resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

According to an NBC News report, Jane did not allege any improper behaviour by the former US President and did not elaborate about why she was at his Florida residence. Maxwell’s accuser was asked by Laura Menninger, Maxwell's defence attorney, “Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?” Jane replied, “Yes.”

Jane even acknowledged that in 1998, she took part in a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant that was associated with Trump. However, it still remains unclear if that was before or after their meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

It is pertinent to note that former US President once called the disgraced financier Epstein “terrific guy”. But, following Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump told the reporters that he was “not a fan” of the financier.

Former pilot says Trump, Clinton, Andrew flew in Epstein’s private jet

In another major revelation, Epstein’s former pilot, Larry Visoski testified that former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew flew aboard financier’s private plane. As per a CNN report, he recalled that renowned violist Itzhak Perlman flew to Michigan with Epstein for the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp. Additionally, even Maine Senator George Mitchell, Ohio Senator John Glenn and actor Kevin Spacey were on the flights that he flew.

Notably, none of the high profile passengers mentioned by Visoski was alleged to have committed any wrongdoing. Clinton’s spokesperson has reportedly admitted that the former US President was on flights on Epstein’s plane but knew nothing about financier’s “terrible crimes”.

Accuser saw 'nude and pregnant' photo of Maxwell at Epstein's home

One of the accusers has testified in New York City federal court on Tuesday that she once saw photos of former British socialite “nude and pregnant” in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s home. As per Sputnik report, the alleged victim of Epstein’s sexual abuses, identified with pseudonym ‘Carolyn’, testified that she was only 14 when the disgraced financier and his alleged “madam” or “pimp” started abusing her at his Palm Beach residence in Florida.

According to the Russian news agency, Maxwell’s defence team asked Carolyn about the image. Former UK socialite’s lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca was quoted by Sputnik as saying, “One of your memories about Ms Maxwell is your claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house pregnant, correct?"

The witness said, “Nude and pregnant, laying on the…” when the defence lawyer interrupted and asked, “And pregnant?”. To this, Carolyn responded, “Yes. There were multiple pictures, nude photos.”

Epstein & Maxwell's picture at Queen's Balmoral cabin surfaced

Showing the depth of connections that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had with the UK royal family, an image has emerged showing the disgraced financier and former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sitting arm-in-arm at what appeared to be Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate. Amid the ongoing sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell, BBC stated that the undated image is believed to be taken in 1999 when Queen’s son, Prince Andrew reportedly invited the couple to stay at the Scottish estate.

As per the report, Epstein and Maxwell’s photo at the cabin was found at the financier’s mansion in Manhattan. At a similar spot, Queen and her family have been pictured and it looks the same Balmoral cabin. It was previously established that the couple had close ties with Queen’s third child, Prince Andrew and the royal had invited both Maxwell and Epstein. At the time, Duke of York had declined to comment.

More new photos released: Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein chilling in the Queen's Balmoral log cabin has been shown at her trial in NYC today, Dec 8. The image (circa 1999, when Prince Andrew hosted Epstein there) The Queen pictured on right at another unspecified occasion. pic.twitter.com/u1tCreDYvq — ✈️ 𝚁𝚘𝚢 𝙳𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝙹𝚛✈️ (@chiweethegod) December 8, 2021

Maxwell inspected the victim’s body for ‘Epstein and friends’

As per the Independent report, one accuser, testifying under the name ‘Carolyn’ also said that she was groped by maxwell in the massage room at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion and said that the victim has “great body” for “Epstein and friends.” She was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “She came in and felt my boobs, my hips and my buttocks, and said that ... I had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends. She said that I had a great body type.”

(IMAGE: AP)