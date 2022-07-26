Ghislaine Maxwell Shifted To Low-security Prison In North Florida: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell has been reportedly moved to a low-security security prison in Florida to serve her prison term. She has been shifted to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in north Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for procuring teenage girls to be abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein, Fox News reported citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020.

Maxwell had reportedly requested for moving her to FCI Danbury in Connecticut, however, the Bureau of Prisons did not agree to it. She has appealed against her conviction in court, The Guardian reported. Ghislaine Maxwell is now held at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution which has around 755 female inmates. Reportedly, the other notable inmates in the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution include a Russian spy Maria Butina, terrorist Colleen LaRose and nursing home serial killer Catherine May Wood.

Maxwell also needs to wear a uniform of khaki pants and a shirt and she can play flag football and practice yoga and pilates at the prison in Florida, Fox News reported citing the facility's website. Furthermore, indoor activities in the prison include artwork and talent shows.

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

In June, the court sentenced former UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She was convicted of sex trafficking, transporting an underage girl for involvement in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges in December, according to AP. The judge had said that Maxwell was being punished for her crimes and termed them "heinous and predatory." Judge Alison J Nathan announced the prison term for Maxwell and imposed a fine of $750,000.

In her earlier statement at the court, Ghislaine Maxwell said that meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the "greatest regret of her life" and described him as a "cunning, manipulative and controlling man." Four women told the court that they were abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000 at Epstein's mansions in Florida, New York, the Virgin Islands and Mexico. According to the women who testified in the court, Maxwell told them that they would get gifts and promised them that Epstein would make use of his wealth for fulfilling their dreams, as per the AP report. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP