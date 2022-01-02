'Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Rat Out Names For Lighter Sentence,' Says Her Brother Ian

The former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex offender, but 'she is no rat,' her brother Ian Maxwell told The Sunday Times of London. Earlier this week, Ghislaine was convicted for sex trafficking as she was found guilty of five of six charges for her involvement in grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein in his mansions across the US. The prosecution confirmed that no plea bargain offers were made or received before the trial, Ian told the media outlet, adding that he expects the position to be maintained.

In other words, Ghislaine will not be trading names for the prospect of a lighter sentence. Ian said that his sister was “understandably subdued” by her conviction but “strong in spirit”. He added that Ghislaine is “not now, nor has ever been, a suicide risk”. Ian said that Ghislaine knows that there are many people, including her family, who love and support her and who believe in her “innocence”.

“She (Ghislaine) will be appealing her conviction. She is a fighter and a survivor,” Ian Maxwell said.

It is to mention that Ghislaine faces up to 65 years in jail after being convicted earlier this week for trafficking underage girls as young as 14. According to the attorneys who have been fighting the case for decades revealed Ghislaine used to lure teenage girls for his alleged boyfriend, Epstein. Prosecutors convinced the jury that she “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused” even though the defence tried to paint Ghislaine as a ‘scapegoat’.

Attorneys on Maxwell’s conviction in sex trafficking trial

Damien Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, according to The Guardian, hailed Maxwell’s conviction for “one of the worst crimes imaginable, facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. The road to justice has been far too long, but today justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls, now grown women, who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.”

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney in Palm Beach County, Florida, told CNN that Maxwell “just got what was coming to her.” It is to note that Epstein owned a mansion in Florida where he also carried out his sexual crimes. Sigrid McCawley, who represents several victims, as per The Guardian, said, “Today’s verdict is a towering victory, not just for the brave women who testified in this trial, but for the women around the world whose young and tender lives were diminished and damaged by the abhorrent actions of Ghislaine Maxwell.”

