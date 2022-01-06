Ghislaine Maxwell's Attorney Calls For Sex Trafficking Convictions To Be Scrapped: Report

Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have called for her sex-trafficking convictions to be scrapped after a juror shared his own experiences of sexual abuse during the deliberations in the high-profile sex. According to The Independent, Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell told Judge Alison Nathan that the juror’s remarks had swayed other members of the jury to convict Maxwell and present “incontrovertible grounds for a new trial”.

On 29 December, 59-year-old Maxwell was found guilty of five of six charges for her involvement in grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein in his mansions across the United States. The latest development of Maxwell’s attorney asking for convictions against the UK socialite to be thrown out came as the prosecutors asked Judge Nathan to “conduct an inquiry” into the comments made in three interviews. As per the report, the US Judge has agreed to hear the defence’s arguments for a retrial which will be held later this month.

Juror empathized with victims of Maxwell

The juror, who spoke to multiple media outlets separately, including The Independent, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse and that he empathized with victims of Maxwell and disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein. The juror reportedly asked to be identified only by his first name, Scotty David, told the media outlet, “I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video.”

David also told the Independent, “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.” A second juror told The New York Times, that they had also been sexually abused as a child and it was discussed during the deliberations which lasted for nearly 40 hours. The Times reported that the disclosure of personal experiences of the second juror also appeared to shape the discussions between the jury.

Citing the remarks of the first juror, Maxwell’s attorney called for convictions to be overturned immediately. In his call, Everdell wrote, “Among other things, the juror told reporters that he disclosed to the other members of the jury during deliberations that he was a victim of sexual abuse and further described his memory of those events,” as per the report.

According to The Independent, parts of Everdell’s letter were redacted before being released publicly and it added, “According to the juror, his disclosure influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms Maxwell.” Earlier on Wednesday, assistant US attorneys from the Southern District of New York wrote to Nathan urging the Judge to “conduct an inquiry” into the comments.

The US attorney’s letter stated, “The government has become aware that a juror has given several interviews to press outlets regarding his jury service in this case…In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse. Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly’.”

US Judge gave defence two weeks to file their motion for retrial

In response to the letter by the US attorney, the Judge on Wednesday gave the defence two weeks to file their motion for a retrial “in light of the issues raised in the parties’ letters”. Maxwell’s lawyers have now received time till 19 January to file their motion. A government is also due on 2 February and the defence will get another week to respond. It is to note that Maxwell faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

(Image: AP)