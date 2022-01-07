Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Seek New Trial After Juror Reveals His History Of Sex Abuse

One of the jurors in UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial did not tell the court that he was a victim of sexual abuse, reported The Telegraph citing its sources. One of the members of the jury in the high-profile case, using the name Scotty David, revealed in interviews to multiple media outlets that he spoke about his childhood trauma with other jurors during deliberations. David also said that his story helped the members assuage doubts over the testimonies of the witnesses.

On the basis of David’s revelations following Maxwell’s conviction, her lawyers called for her sex-trafficking convictions to be scrapped. While the juror had said that he could not recall if he revealed his sexual abuse experience when the jury was selected as required by the rules, a source told The Telegraph that he had answered 'no' to a question when he was filling in a questionnaire. The insider told the newspaper, “He did not fill the questionnaire out correctly, then there were several questions that should have picked up the same subject.”

Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after juror reveals he was victim of sex abuse

According to the report, the question read, “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault? (This includes actual or attempted sexual assault or other unwanted sexual advances, including by a stranger, acquaintance, supervisor, teacher, or family member)”. The options in the answer were, “Yes (self), Yes (friend or relative), and No.”

The insider revealed the information to The Telegraph after David told The Daily Mail that he “flew through” 50 questions and answered them “honestly”. The juror, also insisted that the issue regarding his past trauma was not raised when the jurors were interviewed. He told Daily Mail, “We went in front of the judge and there were all the lawyers in the room and that's where they asked me some questions. They asked me what I do, what I like to do for fun and if I can be fair and impartial. It was literally like 30 seconds long and then I was out of the room.”

Maxwell's attorney calls for convictions to be scrapped

According to The Independent, Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell told Judge Alison Nathan that the juror’s remarks had swayed other members of the jury to convict Maxwell and present “incontrovertible grounds for a new trial”.

On 29 December, 59-year-old Maxwell was found guilty of five of six charges for her involvement in grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein in his mansions across the United States. The latest development of Maxwell’s attorney asking for convictions against the UK socialite to be thrown out came as the prosecutors asked Judge Nathan to “conduct an inquiry” into the comments made in three interviews. As per the report, the US Judge has agreed to hear the defence’s arguments for a retrial which will be held later this month.

(Image: AP)