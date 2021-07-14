Giant Goldfish Infestation Threaten Minnesota Waters After Pet Owners Toss Them In Lakes

Officials in Minnesota on Tuesday caught a giant, oversized goldfish in waterways harassing other fishes and threatening the marine ecosystem. This prompted the authorities to issue warnings to the residents to “stop tossing their pet goldfish in lakes” as they can grow to the size of a football, infest lakes with algae and compete with native marine species for food. The mammoth fish was pulled out of Keller Lake in the City of Burnsville and the officials suspected that residents were dumping the pet fishes in the local waters.

Urging the fish lovers to instead give away the pet goldfish to a “responsible friend” the city of Burnsville officials wrote in the tweet: "Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Burnsville partnered with the city of Apple Valley and Carp Solutions to conduct the survey to determine the exact number of invasive giant goldfish in the lake; as well as the population of other fishes that were now at risk. "Instead of releasing your pet goldfish in a local lake or pond, please consider other options for finding them a new home like asking a responsible friend or neighbor to care for it." the city of Burnsville separately wrote in a Facebook post.

[Large goldfish, released by pet owners into bodies of water, are contributing to poor water quality in some lakes and ponds in Minnesota. Credit: City of Burnsville/ Facebook]

'We were surprised,' said natural resources manager

The natural resources manager for the city of Burnsville, Daryl Jacobson, told USA Today that umpteen reports of giant goldfish swimming in Keller Lake have emerged much before the city decided to conduct a fish survey. Jacobson added, that the officials expected to find “goldfish”, not the huge-sized goldfish that they had become. “We were surprised how big they were,” he said.

Furthermore, the natural resources manager explained that the goldfish adapted to their habitat, and therefore they could remain significantly small in-home aquariums, bowls but grow humongous in the natural lakes. Jacobson stressed that the goldfish were “tough” species that could survive ice, low oxygen, unclear water and their presence in the lakes can impact the ecosystems. Initially, the officials in the suburb of Minnesota's Twin Cities had spotted just 10 fish in Keller Lake, but that number reached to 18 within a week that weighed 4 pounds each, according to The Associated Press. They can grow up to 7 to 16.1 inches long.