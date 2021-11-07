Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 249mn, Death Toll Crosses 5mn; Vaccine Count Crosses 7bn

With over 4 lakh cases in a single day, the global COVID-19 caseload topped 249 million cases on November 7. As per the latest updates by the Johns Hopkins University, the global infections related to COVID on Sunday were exactly 249,550,291 cases. On the other hand, with fresh COVID-related fatalities on Sunday, the told reached 5,044,910. While the infections from Delta variant continue to surge, earnest roll out of vaccines and booster doses in the major economies, the total number of administered doses have touched 7,227,624,201, the COVID-19 dashboard by the Center for System Sciences and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins mentioned.

Meanwhile, the United States has continued to be the majorly affected with an average of 75,000 cases per week. As of November 6, the country reported 31,923 cases taking the overall caseload to 46,561,750. On the other hand, with 402 COVID-related deaths on Saturday, the total fatalities reached 7,54,279.

In terms of infection, the UK has followed the US with a 7-day average of 36,015 cases. As of November 6, at least 30,150 new cases were recorded taking the total count to 9,317,072 cases, as per CSSE. As per records updated by Johns Hopkins University, the death toll has risen to 1,42,174. It is worth the mention that the UK became the first country to approve oral pills against COVID-19. Merck's oral COVID pill, Molnupiravir, is the first-of-its-kind anti-viral oral treatment to get a go-ahead from Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in a boost to fight against the pandemic.

As per the CSSE data, among other worst-hit countries with over 3 million cases are Russia with 86,13,533 cases, Turkey with 82,06,345 and France with 73,01,303 cases. Most notably, India has secured second place with an overall tally of 34,344,683 cases.

India logs 10,853 fresh COVID cases, 526 deaths; active cases decline

India recorded a single-day increase of 10,853 COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 34,344,683 cases on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. While the death toll rose to 4,60,791 cases with 526 more deaths until 8 am Sunday, the active cases have to see n a considerable drop, recording the lowest at 1,44,845 in the last 260 days. In the last 24 hours, there was a decline of 2,105 cases under active status. The daily positive rate in the last 34 days has witnessed a drop by 2% with the rate remaining at 1.18% last Monday.

On the vaccination front, India has clocked 108 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday. Until 7 pm on Saturday, 25 lakh people were inoculated in a single day. The nationwide campaign that began on January 16 will broaden from May 2022 to include anyone above 18 to be vaccinated.

Image: Pixabay/AP