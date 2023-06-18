'God Save The Queen,' Gaffe Prone Biden Baffles Audience With His New Goof-up

US President Joe Biden who is known for his gaffe-prone tendency baffled the audience yet again with another goof-up. The 80-year-old US President left the people confused after he remarked “God save the queen, man,” as he ended his speech at a gun safety event. The US President was addressing a gathering at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. In his 30-min long speech, Biden lamented about the level of gun violence in the US and called for robust actions in this regard.

However, what amused the audience was the goofy way Biden ended his long speech. As the speech reached its climax, the US President told the audience that he would be unable to shake hands with the audience, since he has to leave early due to the storm alert. “All right? God save the Queen, man,” Biden concluded. However, it was still unclear which queen he was referring to. The phrase in the modern world has been used frequently for the Former Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II. However, the longest-serving British monarch passed away in September last year making many wonder who he was talking about.

Biden wraps up his remarks in Connecticut: "Alright, God save the queen, man" pic.twitter.com/NJShsIA1eg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

What was the reason?

While it is still not clear who Biden was referring to, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton tried to give reporters a reason behind such a move. Dalton told reporters that the President was “commenting to someone in the crowd,” but did not give further details regarding the whole ordeal. During his Friday speech, the 80-year-old US President also joked about his age and stated how his age factor can be used against him during the 2024 presidential elections. Biden’s remark came after he acknowledged the audience's frustration with gun violence. “A lot of you are tired. You’re tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again,” Biden quipped. He then went on to urge people to not give up. “All kidding aside, a lot of people are frustrated,” he added. The US President’s old age has been a topic of discussion ever since he announced that he would re-run for the office of the President. Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second presidential term if he gets re-elected.