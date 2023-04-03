Golfing Away Worries: Donald Trump Plays Golf As Threat Of Arrest Looms After Indictment

As the threat of arrest looms, former US President Donald Trump was seen enjoying his Sunday by playing a round of golf in his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate. The twice impeached former US President will be facing an arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday as his case will be presented in front of the New York Supreme court Judge, Juan Merchan. On March 30, the business mogul-turned-politician became the first US president to be indicted for criminal charges. While the charges against Trump were not made public, the New York grand jury voted against the former reality star in a case that dealt with his involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to the New York Post, in the midst of all the chaos, the former US President donned his signature white polo shirt with his red 'Make America Great Again' cap to play his favourite sport. The former US president has denied his alleged association with the porn star and called the ongoing case a “witch hunt”. As per the report by the American news outlet, the Republican firebrand looked surprisingly calm as he zoomed through the green grass of his sprawling Florida residence in his golf cart. The former reality star played his favourite sport on Saturday as well when his supporters gathered outside to show their support for the Republican politician.

Image: AP

From getting fingerprinted to getting a mugshot, the Trump saga continues

On Monday, the US President was reported to be flying to New York, where his arraignment proceeding will take place. According to The New York Post, the former US President will then be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken as a part of the charging process. The acting New York Supreme Court Judge, Juan Merchan, will be presiding over his case. Not only this but his specific charges are also expected to be made public soon. The former US President had an unfavourable opinion about Merchan. After the news of Merchan presiding over the case broke out, the business mogul went on a full rant against him.

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan,” Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial, as per the report by NBC News. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina claimed the whole ordeal is politically motivated. He asserted that if Trump had not announced his presidential campaign, the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg would not have sought an indictment. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the Trump legal saga unfolds.