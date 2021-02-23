'Good Job': Photo Of Domino's Employees Working Tirelessly During Texas Storm Win Internet

Pictures of Dominos employees operating the outlet in spite of a devastating storm that raged across Texas this week has caused a stir on the internet. The photograph, shot at Dominos outlet situated at San Antonio in Texas, was originally posted by San Antonio resident Judy DeLuna who wrote: ‘This Dominos in San Antonio is working during this crisis’. She further continued, “They had a weekend worth of food and it was gone within 4 hours. This team helped those that needed help. These are the essential workers that need recognition.”

Additionally, Judy informed that the outlet was the only one that stayed operational despite the critical weather conditions. “Every pizza place was closed but dominos stayed open to help those in need,” she wrote. After the picture was shared on both of her Twitter and facebook account, users swarmed to appreciate the workers, who were appearing frustrated and exhausted, functioning even while there were supply chains were hampered and resources ran out as Texas witnessed deep-freeze temperatures. The photo, since shared, has gone viral across social media.

After the image was broadcasted by the US TV channels, it circulated widely on the internet, as people, in general, appealed to Dominos to pay the worn-out employees a full weekend’s pay since they carried on with their jobs amid the harshest storms in the history of the state. “$15 minimum wage now. None of you office types work as hard as fast-food workers do. I know because I work in an office,” one said. "Give them enough money to live if you care about the work they do. Recognition doesn't put food on the table of the people feeding their neighbours,” another noted. Many in the comments were moved by the employees’ determination to take orders, and continue feeding the families during the crisis. Some others, meanwhile, were appalled at their condition, for working despite power and water outages in the San Antonio county.

Read: Texas Officials Ask Citizens, Businesses To Report Damage From Winter Storm

Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Donate To Texas Women's Shelter Damaged In Winter Storm

Several brands shut down stores

Earlier, several brands including Walmart and amazon abruptly shut down outlets as the nail-biting winter storms pound parts of the US. Employees were discharged from duties due to the subfreezing temperatures and approximately 628 Walmart and Sam's Club stores across Oregon to Florida temporarily closed down. In an update posted online, Walmart said that it will continue to operate at locations "as long as it is safe to do so," but was closing down stores at many locations for the “safety of our associates”.

Due to winter storms in many areas of the U.S., we’re closing some locations for the safety of our associates and customers. A map of closures is available and updates in real time. https://t.co/oQ26vWcgM5 pic.twitter.com/mtUQUYPSsg — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) February 15, 2021

Read: In Texas, Attention Turns To Storm Repairs, Political Peril

Read: Video Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Being Lovingly Attacked By A Dog Takes Internet By Storm