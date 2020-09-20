Good News: Indian-American Family Holds Drive-thru Food Giveaway Amid COVID-19

Amid the pandemic, an Indian American family has been hosting free drive-thru meals for poor families in Washington. According to ANI, they have been hosting the free meal distribution for six months now and been feeding members of the designated churches and schools free of cost. The drive, which is a huge success, has been organized in partnership with local church and country administration in the Washington DC metro area.

Supplied groceries to 15,000 families

Dr Suresh Gupta, a leading member of the group, speaking to ANI said that the move aims to tell people that the Indian community is a giving community. He added that the activity gives him a great sense of accomplishment.

“We have supplied groceries, to at least 15,000 families in the area. And that last for about three to four days for people, a family of four. This was an effort on the part of the Indian American community to tell people that our community is a giving community. We are here to help them in these tough times, Gupta told ANI.

Read: Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Facilities In Delhi Increased; private Labs Ramp-up Testing

Read: Auto-rickshaw Driver Hangs Self At Noida Home

Their campaign is hugely popular among the residents with hundreds of people offering to volunteer for the noble cause. “Everyone is eager to help. In fact, many times we have to hold back the volunteers who want to come here and participate,” said Rajiv Jain, an Indian American who has been volunteering in the drive.

As per ANI reports, those who come seeking help get both packaged and fresh food. The community also goes out to places of worship to spread the word. “This food drive is very important to us, it means a lot to my family, stay blessed.”ANI quoted an overwhelmed woman thanking the family while picking up her supplies. The community now plans to have their next drive on October 2 to commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi followed by food drive during Diwali.

Read: Indian Americans Would Be Voting For Me, Says Trump

Read: Chrissy Teigen’s Salmon-avocado Sesame Noodles Will Drive The Mid-week Blues Away

(Image credits: ANI)

