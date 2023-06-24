Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says PM Modi's Digital India Vision Was Ahead Of Its Time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of its time. The remarks by the CEO of Google’s parent body Alphabet Inc. came after his one-on-one interaction with the Prime Minister. Following the meeting, the CEO with Indian roots said Google will be investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund. In the last leg of his historic state visit, Prime Minister Modi met CEOs of various companies including Boeing, Amazon and Google.

"It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. The excitement here in terms of seeing the progress India has made particularly around the vision of Digital India,” Pichai told ANI after the meeting. He also recalled the time he met Prime Minister Modi in December last year.

"We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership and we are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” he further said.

Pichai then went on to praise PM Modi's pragmatic vision. “His vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time. I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do and the follow-through on the scaling up of India’s digital stack as a model other countries are thinking about is important in G20 as well. So it is really exciting to see the progress and the commitment towards the economic growth in India and we are glad to be a partner in the journey,” Pichai remarked.

CEOs praise PM’s vision

Pichai was not the only one who lauded the vision of the Prime Minister. Boeing CEO David L. Calhoun and Amazon CEO were also lauded the Indian Prime Minister. “The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development...He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision. I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly,” Calhoun said after his interaction with PM Modi.

Amazon CEO Jassy, on the other hand, said Amazon is very interested in creating more jobs in India. “...Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world,” Jassy stated after the meet.

“Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have already invested 11 billion dollars, with an intention to invest another 15 billion dollars bringing the total to 26 billion dollars..," he added.

