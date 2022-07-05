Google Draws Backlash Over Its July 4 Animation As US Grieves Chicago Mass Shooting

On the Fourth of July, the day when the US marks its independence Day, tech giant Google drew intense backlash on social media as its tone-deaf celebration fell flat in the face of another devastating mass shooting. The deadly shooting spree at a July 4th parade in a suburb of Chicago, left at least six dead and two dozen more injured, providing a stark reminder of the challenges the US faces due to its decades-old gun crisis.

To mark the day, Google sought to surprise users by providing the effect for individuals searching for “Fourth of July” content in the US. Users who searched about July 4 were treated to an animated fireworks display including America’s national flag. However, the users, who looked for Google results on independence day, were confronted by the juxtaposition of grim headlines about the updating death tolls behind Google-introduced animated fireworks.

Here's the Google celebration for Fourth of July being overtaken by the Mass Shooting news (Wanted to share this without linking to the other alt-right twitter account) pic.twitter.com/mxwYKIDrYi — Maurice (@thatboytitz) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, clouding America’s most patriotic holiday, police on Monday arrested a suspect after the mass shooting in a crowded Chicago suburb. The 22-year-old Robert Crimo was initially identified “person of interest” and became the target of a massive manhunt in Illinois. From a rooftop, the shooter shot at the crowd with a high-powered rifle.

Google’s update proved US was a ‘dystopia’

Several internet users took to Twitter to mark the irony of Google’s update on July 4 and said that it proved the United States was a “dystopia”. One of the netizens wrote, “Great example of what celebrating America is all about” while another said, “Hope everyone can survive their festivities this holiday”. Other people chose dark humour and stated that it showcased “America Exceptionalism” and said that it was “depressingly on board”.

God bless America pic.twitter.com/BjVbymWJ1F — Sawbuck Wine (@sawbuckwine) July 4, 2022

oh thats cool, google has a mini fireworks show when you search up "fourth of july" pic.twitter.com/rRSYGhZ1Xz — XelArtz (TEAM BLOOM) (@xel_artz) July 4, 2022

Omg this shows up when you hit google’s Fourth of July art. America is a parody of itself pic.twitter.com/lGnu1WlIpN — hannah wisterman (@wisterfairy) July 5, 2022

It should be mentioned that the mass shooting in the US at a July 4 parade in Chicago was part of the wave of gun violence plaguing the country. The Gun Violence Archive website has stated the US records up to 40,000 deaths a year that are caused by firearms. The shooting in Illinois has now clouded America's Independence Day where each town and city host some kind of mass celebration including parades, and barbeques.

Image: AP