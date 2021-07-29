Google Extends WFH Policy Till Oct 18; Mandates Vaccination For All On-campus Employees

Extending its work from home till October 18, the tech giant Google has written an email to its employees and confirmed the delay in resuming offices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the email has also announced that only fully vaccinated employees would be allowed to come to offices. Furthermore, he has also outlined the plan for the employees who will be returning back to offices.

According to Pichai, getting vaccinated is one of the important ways to keep everyone healthy in the coming months ahead.

Sundar Pichai's email to employees

According to an email sent by Google CEO Sundar Pichai to employees on Wednesday, he has announced the extension of work from home policy till October 18. Speaking about resuming office, he said that people who are vaccinated will be working on the campuses. The policy will be initially rolled out in the USA and then will be expanded to other regions in the coming months.

Raising concerns on the growing COVID-19 cases, he said,

"We are excited that we've started to re-open our campuses and encourage Googlers who feel safe coming to sites that have already opened to continue doing so. At the same time, we recognise that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office. This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it."

Google operations amid COVID-19

Earlier in 2020, Google took the early decision to sent employees home to contain the spread of COVID-19. Since then, employees have been working from home with selective employees on campus.

In December last year, the tech giant announced the delaying of employees on campuses till September 2021.

Eventually, in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, Pichai has taken the decision to extend the voluntary work from home policy. Also, he has ensured making special arrangements for those applying for work from home for the rest of the year.

He concluded the email in an optimistic manner stating that,

"I hope these steps will give everyone greater peace of mind as officers reopen. Seeing Googlers together in the office these past few weeks filled me with optimism, and I'm looking forward to brighter days ahead. "

(Image source: PTI)