Google Gets The Nod To Build One Of Its Biggest Campuses In San Jose, Here Are The Details

Google Inc has received the approval of the San Jose city council on May 26 to build a mega-campus in San Jose allowing California’s third-largest city to house one of the company’s biggest campuses across the globe. Business Insider reported citing official documents that the nod of approval implies Alphabet Inc’s Google can go ahead with its ‘Downtown West” project that will stretch more than 80 acres of land.

There will be a mixed-use of the upcoming Google San Jose campus as 7.3 million square feet of the office space is planned to accommodate 20,000 workers, 500,000 square feet dedicated to shops, restaurants, and other space, 15 acres of parks, and 4,000 new homes. Reportedly, out of 4,000 housing units, at least 1,000 will be designated under an affordable housing program.

The media publication stated that the officials have not yet fixed the process of these houses. Google will also be providing at least $200 million in community benefits that include funds for training, homeless aid and support for small businesses.

$890 million for investment in infrastructure

Citing the documents, it has also been reported that the tech giant will fork out around $890 million for investment in infrastructure enhancements around the area. The project was initially planned in 2017. As per San Jose Inside report, the historic Tuesday decision followed nearly four years of ‘planning, hundreds of community meetings, protests and even an 11th-hour agreement with San Jose Sharks and SAP centre’ Even before the San Jose city council’s nod of approval to Google, the decision was reportedly hailed in public comments by business, labour and community leaders and environmentalists who called it transformative.

The Google mega-campus plan includes around 300 hotel rooms, up to 800 limited-term corporate accommodations; up to two event and conference centres, plus warehouse space and approximately 15 acres of parks and open space. Reportedly, google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc had a market capitalisation value of around $1.6 trillion this month which is also the fifth-largest in the world. The San Jose campus of the tech giant could employ as many as 25,000 people, reportedly dwarfing other downtown payrolls.

