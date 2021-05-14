Google Joins 30 Other Tech Giants To Support Work Permits For Spouses Of H-1B Visa Holders

Search engine giant, Google along with 30 other companies is uniting to support the law in the United States that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to also work in the country. On May 14, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company feels “proud” to back the immigrants in the country and protect the H-4 EAD program or Employment Authorization for Certain H-4 Dependent Spouses. The company had filed a legal brief in a lawsuit called ‘Save Jobs USA vs US Department of Homeland Security’ that reportedly argues that the H-4 visas lead to unfair competition to jobs for American citizens.

Google is proud to support our nation’s immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD program which spurs innovation, creates jobs and opportunities, and helps families. https://t.co/AvmEbLve3C — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 14, 2021

The brief filed by Google is in favour of the H-4 visa holders who are presently being permitted to work in the United States. Google fronts major big tech giants in this initiative including Apple, Twitter, Amazon and many others. In a blog post, Catherine Lacavera, vice president, Legal, at Google, “The case in question is an attempt to end the issuing of work authorization (H-4 EAD) for certain spouses of high-skilled talent who have come to this country on H-1B visas. In other words, it seeks to end the ability of highly-skilled immigrants’ partners from working in the United States.”

H-4 EAD provides work permits to 90k people

Lacavera, in the post, also acknowledged that the H-4 EAD programme provides work permits to more than 90,000 individuals in the US and more than 90% of them are women. She added, “Furthermore if the programme is lost, the practical effect is that we welcome a person to the US to work but we make it harder for their spouse to work. That hurts their family, impacts our ability to compete for talent, and harms our economy.”

As per reports, companies like Google and other US-based tech giants have gained heavily through America’s H-1B and H-4 visa programme. While H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to hire foreigners in speciality occupations, the H-4 programme supports their dependent family members and provides them with the opportunity to work.

Image credits: AP