Republican White House hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy called Juneteenth “useless” and expressed his intention to cancel the national holiday on Saturday. Addressing a gathering in Iowa, the 37-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician demanded the cancellation of the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, NBC News reported. Ramaswamy proposed the cancellation and stated that Election Day should be a national holiday instead.

“Single day voting, on Election Day! We will make Election Day a holiday in the United States of America, so there are no complaints about it,” remarked the Republican leader on Saturday. “Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up. You can’t have everything be a holiday, but we’ll cancel one of the other ones and make Election Day a holiday,” he added. When asked if he thinks that the historic day is really "useless", Ramaswamy gave an affirmative response, NBC News reported. “I basically do,” Ramaswamy replied. The statements by Ramaswamy were contradictory to what he said in a video he posted to commemorate the holiday on July 19.

Juneteenth is a new holiday so we still have a chance to define what it means to us. It needn’t be about grievance & self-flogging. Let it be a celebration of the American Dream itself. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NyHfbJoAlw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 19, 2023

“We don’t just look back and flog ourselves,” The GOP presidential hopeful said on June 19, in a video he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Juneteenth is a new holiday so we still have a chance to define what it means to us. It needn’t be about grievance & self-flogging. Let it be a celebration of the American Dream itself,” he captioned the video.

Ramaswamy called Juneteenth ‘redundant’, faces backlash

In his Saturday address, the Republican leader called Juneteenth “redundant” since it overlapped with other holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day. “The reason for making it a holiday was under political duress. It was a political hostage situation on the back of the death of George Floyd,” he asserted. The Republican leader exclaimed that the holiday was declared with a “cultural gun to” people’s heads, NBC News reported. “I think the spirit of Juneteenth we already channelled into other holidays, like Martin Luther King Day, like Presidents Day. I think we can commemorate the spirit of that holiday separately. So I think that we shouldn’t have redundant holidays that celebrate overlapping purposes, it should have a distinctive purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congressman Ritchie Torres said the "Republican party never fails to reveal its true colors toward people of color".

The holiday worth celebrating

Juneteenth became a federal holiday only in 2021, however, it has been observed since 1886. The celebration got formal recognition from the White House in 2004 when President George W. Bush issued a statement to commemorate the holiday. “Juneteenth celebrates the truth that freedom is God's gift to every man and woman. This day also recognises the progress America has made in ensuring that our Nation lives up to our founding principles of liberty, equality, and justice, and represents an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to these principles,” Bush stated in a statement.

A copy of Lincoln’s proclamation of freeing black people from slavery, 1865, Image: National Museum of American History

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of when Union troops arrived in Texas and announced that a quarter-million black people are now free by an executive decree. The decree was signed by then President of the United States Abraham Lincoln. People across the country consider the day as America’s second Independence Day.