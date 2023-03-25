Gordon Moore, Intel Co-founder Who Theorised Extraordinary 'Moore's Law', Dies At 94

Gordon E Moore, the Silicon Valley legend, co-founder of Intel Corporation and the man behind Moore’s Law, has died at the age of 94 on Saturday at his home in Hawaii, the US, the New York Times reported. Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation have acknowledged his passing, however, they have not shared any details about the same. Taking to Twitter, Moore Foundation wrote: "Gordon Moore 1929–2023. Those of who have met and worked with Gordon will forever be inspired by his wisdom, humility and generosity."

Gordon E Moore's contribution to the computer technology

Moore worked on the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s, setting the stage for the high-tech era, according to the New York Times. The California semiconductor chip producer has contributed to Silicon Valley's name and acquired immense economic dominance that has been held before by the sizeable American railroad or steel industries in the bygone times. Moore had always referred to himself as an "accidental entrepreneur" as he had the ambition to teach but was unable to do so. He became a billionaire thanks to his initial $500 investment in the nascent microprocessor sector, which played a vital role in making electronics one of the biggest industries in the world. He has also been recognised for putting microprocessors inside of everything from toaster ovens, bathroom scales, and toy fire trucks to cellphones, cars, and aeroplanes, making laptop computers affordable for hundreds of millions of people, reported NYTimes.

Moore and his journey

Moore and his wife, Betty Moore, made outstanding contributions to philanthropy. The couple founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2001 and donated 175 million Intel shares in the process. At that time in 2001, the couple gifted $600 million to the California Institute of Technology. Moore with his old colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in July 1968. In 1975, before taking over as president, Moore was chairing as executive vice president. In 1979, Moore has been appointed as board chairman and CEO, he later resigned from the post of CEO but retained his chairmanship, as per the Intel newsroom. Moore's contribution to Intel has been significant. By the 1990s, Intel had microprocessors in 80% of computers which were manufactured globally, making it the most prosperous semiconductor business in history.