Lindsey Graham Says Black Can 'go Anywhere' In South Carolina If They're 'not Liberal'

On October 9, in a televised campaign event US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that Black Americans ‘can go anywhere in this state’ but they ‘just need to be conservative’. Graham made the comment during a debate forum with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who is the first African American to serve in the role. His remarks were in response to a question about civil unrest across the country and in South Carolina surrounding police reforms and systemic racism.

Graham implied that Black people will only be successful in the statewide elective office if they are conservative. He also made the remark in the context of political careers and said that Harrison would lose because he is a Democrat, not because he is black.

He said, “Do I believe our cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe South Carolina is a racist state? No. Let me tell you why. To young people out there, young people of colour, young immigrants, this is a great state, but one thing I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate but you just have to share our values”.

Graham added, “If you’re a young, African American or an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative, not liberal”.

‘I care about everybody’

Graham is facing a competitive re-election campaign. At Friday’s event, the South Carolina Senator even pointed to Senator Tim Scott, who is the state’s other US Senator and only Black Republican Senate, as well as former Governor Nikki Haley, as people of colour who have been successful because they share the state’s ‘values’. Graham said, “I care about everybody” and added, “But one thing I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate, you just have to share the values of our state”.

“Folks, it's not about the colour of your skin or where you came from, it's about your ideas,” Graham said.

Furthermore, during his segment of the forum, Graham also noted that he supports a national register that discloses "bad police officers,” having a national standard of force and demilitarising the police. He said that there are some ‘bad apples’ in the system that need to be rooted out. He added that officials need to bring some accountability to the system.

