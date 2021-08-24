A video has surfaced on the internet that shows an elderly man giving a surprise to his grandchildren. The clip has been shared by 'Good News Correspondent' on Twitter. The emotional reunion of the elderly man and his grandchildren has melted the hearts of netizens.

Reunion of elderly man and his grandchildren

In the heartwarming video shared on Twitter, an elderly man can be seen surprising his grandchildren. According to the caption alongside the video, the elderly man had travelled from Georgia to Fairfield to meet his grandchildren. The elderly man can be seen waiting on the porch while the kids were seen coming back from school. Upon seeing their grandfather, the kids were absolutely elated. The two kids Joey & Drew can be seen hugging their grandfather. "There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year. "GRANDPA REUNION!! Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them", read the caption of the video. Watch the video here:

The video since being posted on Twitter has garnered over 11K views and several reactions. The adorable video of the sweet reunion has melted the hearts of netizens who shared their opinion in the comments section. One user commented, "Feel sad for my son though. Wish he too could get the hug provided he was valued so much. This is a lovely sight. Not envious or sad. Plain happy. Kudos!!!?" Another individual commented, "Seeing a dear person like a Grandpa after a very long time brings out immense happiness in the young and clean minds of the innocent children, Unlike the elders they cannot contain themselves. It bursts out spontaneously."

Seeing a dear person like a Grandpa after a very long time brings out immense happiness in the young and clean minds of the innocent children

Last month, another video that captured the sweet moment of an elderly man and his granddaughter had surfaced on the internet. The video shared by Divesha Bajaj on her Instagram profile had melted the hearts of millions of viewers. The groovy grandfather-granddaughter duo went viral within hours after the video was uploaded. In the viral video, we can see that Divesha’s grandpa is trying to match his steps with her as both of them sway to the Iko Iko song by Justin Wellington. Divesha captioned the video, “Birthday Special.” Take a look at the video:

