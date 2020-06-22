Senate Passes Great American Outdoors Act Allocating $9.5 Bn For National Parks

The US Senate voted 73-25 to pass the Great American Outdoors Act with bipartisan support on June 17, Wednesday. According to the reports it was introduced by the US Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Steve Daines (R-MT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and 51 other Senate members. As per reports, the act fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) with $900 million every year and a maintenance cost of $20 billion approximately.

$20 billion funding

Reportedly, the bill will fund a $20 billion backlog of Interior Department maintenance projects across the National Wildlife Refuge System, Bureau of Indian Education and another government-managed land with $9.5 billion. For the environmental groups who have pushed for such legislation for years, the vote is a tremendous achievement.

Yesterday the Senate passed the Great American @OutdoorsAct by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 73-25. This landmark legislation is a huge victory for Colorado and will protect our public lands for generations to come.https://t.co/1lCEWQMcLk — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 18, 2020



Meanwhile, the Nature Conservancy NY stressed on the importance of diversity to conserve the lands and water upon which all life depends

Diversity is essential to our mission to conserve the lands and waters upon which all life depends, and all life depends on our ability to listen to and learn from one another. Our hearts and minds will be open this #PrideMonth & beyond. pic.twitter.com/qjnRvLK4lK — Nature Conservancy NY (@nature_ny) June 20, 2020

The TNC Policy tweeted, "The Great American Outdoors Act just cleared (68-30) the first of three votes needed before this week’s expected vote on final passage. Thank you to all our Senate champions for your votes to #FundLWCF and #FixOurParks!".

Senator Cory Gardner in a press release said, "Years of bipartisan work have led to this moment and this historic opportunity for conservation. Today the Senate passed not only the single greatest conservation achievement in generations, but also a lifeline to mountain towns and recreation communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I call on the House of Representatives to pass this bill without delay in order to provide jobs to the American people, economic stimulus to communities in need, and protections for the great American outdoors for future generations of Americans to cherish.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, reportedly thanked a number of senators for their work to advance the legislation. Mitch McConnell singled out two Republican senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana for praise. According to reports, Gardner and Daines pushed hard for its passage and are facing competitive reelection races this year.

