Senate Passes Great American Outdoors Act Allocating $9.5 Bn For National Parks

The United States Senate voted 73-25 to pass the Great American Outdoors Act with bipartisan support on June 17, Wednesday.

The US Senate voted 73-25 to pass the Great American Outdoors Act with bipartisan support on June 17, Wednesday. According to the reports it was introduced by the US Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Steve Daines (R-MT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and 51 other Senate members. As per reports, the act fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) with $900 million every year and a maintenance cost of $20 billion approximately. 

$20 billion funding

Reportedly, the bill will fund a $20 billion backlog of Interior Department maintenance projects across the National Wildlife Refuge System, Bureau of Indian Education and another government-managed land with $9.5 billion. For the environmental groups who have pushed for such legislation for years, the vote is a tremendous achievement.


Meanwhile, the Nature Conservancy NY stressed on the importance of diversity to conserve the lands and water upon which all life depends 

The TNC Policy tweeted, "The Great American Outdoors Act just cleared (68-30) the first of three votes needed before this week’s expected vote on final passage. Thank you to all our Senate champions for your votes to #FundLWCF and #FixOurParks!". 

Senator Cory Gardner in a press release said, "Years of bipartisan work have led to this moment and this historic opportunity for conservation. Today the Senate passed not only the single greatest conservation achievement in generations, but also a lifeline to mountain towns and recreation communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I call on the House of Representatives to pass this bill without delay in order to provide jobs to the American people, economic stimulus to communities in need, and protections for the great American outdoors for future generations of Americans to cherish.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, reportedly thanked a number of senators for their work to advance the legislation. Mitch McConnell singled out two Republican senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana for praise. According to reports, Gardner and Daines pushed hard for its passage and are facing competitive reelection races this year.

Image: @NPCA/Twitter

