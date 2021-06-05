'Greatest Tests Of Patience': Mark Zuckerberg On Teaching His Kid How To Type

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently asserted that teaching a kid to type is one of the "greatest tests of patience" for anybody. In a social media post, the 37-year-old billionaire narrated his experience of parenting his second born-August-and tutoring her programming language. Sharing a photograph of his 3-year-old daughter typing on a laptop, Zuckerberg hilariously described his parenting ordeal adding that he was “just going to lose it.”

'1-2wpm'

The tech billionaire started the post by lauding programming software Kano as “pretty awesome” for teaching kids to code. However, he then went on to highlight that his laptop has an Elsa sticker and how August types 1-2 words per minute. “when she gets a few letters into a word and then makes a mistake and accidentally presses delete three times instead of once and then has to retype the whole word, I feel like I'm just going to lose it,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The Facebook CEO’s hilarious narrative has sparked a myriad amount of reactions from people. In addendum to 667 thousand likes and 12 thousand shares, it has also prompted a wide range of comments from people. “Good. SOON she will be the Youngest CEO ever of a software company. I’m predicting 4 to 5 years from now” joked a user. “I will teach my kids too about coding! But wait let me make kids first,” joked another. Meanwhile, another user suggested, “Scratch is another one that kids seem to enjoy.”

Image: MarkZuckerberg/Facebook/AP