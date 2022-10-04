Green Goblins? Women In Neon Leotards Toss & Punch Teens In Bizarre NYC Subway Robbery

A bizarre video has emerged from the United States where a group of women wearing neon green leotards are seen punching and tossing two women on a subway train in New York.

The clip shows six females tossing one of the 19-year-old girls while the other is being repeatedly punched in her face on a Times Square Subway.

According to police, the attack took place on Sunday at 2 am and the wacky gang robbed a mobile phone and handbag from the teenagers.

The neon-clad women, who were wearing hoods with face masks, after the incident took off from the train and are still at large.

Both the girls were injured in the incident and are getting CAT scans done, the mothers of the victims told the media.

Reacting to the insane episode, a person tweeted, "So NY is back to its very old tricks, I see. Notice how nobody responds as if anything unusual is happening ... typical NY from as far back as I can remember, 60s and 70s... fascinating."

Another said, "This is Trumps fault right? Yeah that's what I thought. Biden's America!"

One went on to say, "Is New York just super screwed up all the time? People aren’t even fazed by the behavior, it’s crazy."