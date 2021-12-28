Teen Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is known for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation, has again slammed US President Joe Biden for his policy about climate change. Thunberg, who was speaking to the Washington Post, exclaimed with surprise why the world leaders were following President Biden when it comes to the climate change policy. According to Thunberg, the Biden administration has done nothing serious to address the issue of climate change. During the interview, she noted despite Biden announcing an active environmental policy, his administration took numerous steps to counter inflation and energy prices.

She said the Biden administration has totally overlooked climate change and has pursued several steps in favour of the US economy. While speaking with KK Ottesen of The Washington Post, Thunberg said that she doesn't comprehend why people assume Biden as a climate leader, taking into account "what his administration is doing". "It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing a crisis", The Washington Post quoted Thunberg as saying. "The US is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure. Why is the US doing that? she asked.

'They can't ignore scientific consensus': Greta Thunberg

Further, while commenting on the recently concluded Climate Summit where the world leaders including India, Russia, Australia, participated in the conference, Thunberg said she was not convinced with the pledge taken by the Biden administration. According to her, she was a bit surprised when she came to know the word "fossil fuels" was added for the first time in the final document. "It makes you wonder what they have been doing all these decades, without even mentioning fossil fuels in the context of a problem that is largely caused by fossil fuels", Thunberg was quoted as saying by The Washinton Post. Earlier, while speaking at a rally outside the COP-26 conference venue, the Sweden climate activist called for more stringent rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed “distant, non-binding pledges."

"World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it," Greta had said. "They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and above all, they cannot ignore us - the people, including their own children."

Image: AP