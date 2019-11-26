Grieving Mother Pumps 14 Litres Of Breast Milk For 63 Days For Donation

A heartbroken mother pumped breast milk for 63 days to donate to milk banks after her son died within just three hours after birth. Sierra Strangfeld discovered that her unborn child suffered from a rare genetic condition called trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome that causes threatening birth defects. However, she declined a termination and was determined to meet her 'gift'. Stringfield's baby, Samuel Lee was born on September 5, two months before his due date in November and lived only for three hours.

20 weeks after being pregnant, the couple, Sierra and Lee Strangfeld discovered the rare condition of their baby and decided not to interfere with the pregnancy. Therefore, they got to spend a few hours with Samuel. Being left devastated, the grieving mother decided to turn the incident into something positive and do something to help others who might face struggles in their lives. Strangfeld posted about her experience candidly on Facebook and shared how she wants to spread 'Smiles for Samuel'. She has managed to pump nearly 14 litres of milk and confessed that the entire process of pumping milk took a toll on her, emotionally and physically. She said, 'Pumping is not for the faint of heart'.

Netizens pour love

Strangfeld's courage and determination was adored by netizens all over the world and called her a 'true inspiration'. The post has received reactions from nearly 18,000 people and has nearly 2,000 comments. The internet users repeatedly called her 'amazing' and extended their condolences to the mother who lost her child. One of the Facebook users claimed that a 'superhero' looks like Strangfeld and that her story is making him sob. Few users also admitted that her deed to pump 14 litres of breast milk to donate, is the 'most selfless acts ever heard of'.

