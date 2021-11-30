Groups At Arizona State University In US Demand Kyle Rittenhouse's Expulsion

Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal two weeks ago for fatally shooting two individuals and injuring a third during August protests, many student organisations at Arizona State University (ASU) are calling for him to be expelled, as per the reports of Insider. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, Mecha de ASU, and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition gathered Monday night to craft placards for a rally planned for Wednesday in protest of Rittenhouse's enrollment.

According to a report by Insider, the event organisers stated that the risk Kyle Rittenhouse poses is not only as a person on campus, reflecting the violence disadvantaged people encounter on a daily basis, but also the racist and fascist right-wing components that he will bring on school. They further stated that having such a high-profile right-wing fascist figure on the campus would allow these organisations to recruit and mobilise students with ease. The groups have made a list of requests that ASU administrators must follow, including the release of a statement condemning Rittenhouse and white supremacy.

Organisers demand ASU meet the conditions in order to safeguard students

The organisers also claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and their families, despite the fact that he was found not guilty by a faulty justice system. They also urged the general public to join them in demanding that ASU meet the conditions in order to safeguard students from a ruthless, bloodthirsty killer. Despite not having completed the admissions procedure, Rittenhouse is enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the academic session that began on October 13. This was confirmed by a November 10 investigation by Phoenix-based TV station 12 News.

Rittenhouse discontinued his online classes at ASU due to the stress of the trial, but that he plans to pick them back up, finish them, and finish his degree on campus, according to WBTW. An ASU spokeswoman verified that Rittenhouse is currently enrolled in no classes and that he did not have to go through admissions to enrol as an online non-degree-seeking student.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury last week

Kyle Rittenhouse claims that he was attacked when he used his rifle to kill two individuals and wound a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, according to AP News. He stated that he didn't do anything wrong and that he put up a fight. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.

Image: AP