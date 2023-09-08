Growing Cyber Threats Call For Cooperation Across Defence, Private Sector: US Official

A top Pentagon official said that maintaining a robust defence against emerging cyber threats requires collaboration and cooperation throughout the defence department and across the industry partners. Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer Leslie A. Beavers warned emerging cybersecurity challenges pose a “whole of government, almost whole of society threat”. She mentioned this during a FedTalks series of discussions with the government and private sector executives in Washington.



Cyberwarfare is the use of computer technology to disrupt the activities of the state or the organization, especially the deliberate attack of information systems for strategic or military purposes. The United States has substantial capabilities in both defence and power projection, thanks to comparatively advanced technology and a large military budget. Cyber Warfare presents a growing threat to physical systems and infrastructure which is linked to the Internet and the US Department of Defence recognizes the use of computers and the internet to conduct warfare in cyberspace as a threat to national security, but also a platform for attack.

Cooperation between the Department of Defense and the Private sector important for Cyber security



Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer Leslie A. Beavers outlined several key approaches underway within the Defence Department. It is to combat the threat including information technology architecture and user experience modernization efforts. Also, it is about the transition to the zero-trust security paradigm.



Once it is implemented, the zero-trust framework will move the DOD beyond traditional network security methods with capabilities designed to reduce exposure to cyber-attacks. It will enable risk management and data sharing and quickly contain and remediate adversary activities. The strategy unveiled last year outlined four high-level goals for achieving the DOD’s vision for a zero-thrust architecture including cultural adoption, security and defence of DOD information systems, technology acceleration and zero thrust enablement.



Beavers said she is also focused on recruiting and developing a workforce ready to tackle cybersecurity challenges in the future. She said that in accomplishing key goals, close partnership with industry partners is critical. She also said that the Department of Defence, as large as it is, is heavily reliant on civilian infrastructure and companies as well as other government organizations and mentioned that it is a journey on which we have to go together.



The DOD outlines three cyber missions: to defend the DoD networks, systems and information, the second is to defend the United States and its interests against the Cyber Attacks of significant consequence and provide integrated cyber capabilities to support military operations and contingency plans. In addition to this, the cyber strategy emphasizes the need to build bridges to the private sector. It is done so that the best talent and technology the United States has to offer is at the disposal of the Department of Defence.