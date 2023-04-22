Guardsman Teixeira May Have Shared Classified Details Since Start Of Ukraine War: Report

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira may have been leaking the classified information related to the war in Ukraine for much earlier than previously known, reported The New York Times. These secret classified materials have been shared with a larger audience than already known. According to the report by the NY Times, one of the Discord users matching the profile of Teixeira has been sharing classified information in a chat group with roughly 600 members just days after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The newly discovered information details on the casualties of Russian and Ukrainian, the activities of the Kremlin’s spy agencies, and includes updates on aid being provided to Kyiv.

Jack Teixeira leaks confidential information on Russia-Ukraine war

The 21-year-old has been claimed to be posting information from the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and other intelligence outfits. “Saw a Pentagon report saying that 1/3rd of the force is being used to invade,” wrote the user in one Discord message, less than 48 hours after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported the NY Times. Whereas, another user wrote, “I have a little more than open-source info. Perks of being in a USAF intel unit. " Further, the user has revealed, in a post on March 27, 2022, that Moscow had planned to remove its forces near Kyiv. While sharing the information, the user wrote, " Some ‘big’ news... There may be a planned withdrawal of the troops west of Kyiv, as in all of them.” It is to be believed that the information about the withdrawal has been obtained through an NSA site. According to the NY Times report, just two days later, Russian troops declared that they would be pulling troops away from the Ukrainian capital. However, there has been no clarity on whether the authorities were aware of the classified documents posted on the larger Discord server. Notably, Teixeira has been arrested at his mother’s house in Massachusetts on April 13 after being implicated in the leak of a trove of classified documents by the New York Times.