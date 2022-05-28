Guinness Recognizes 22 Year Old Toy Fox Terrier Pebbles As 'World's Oldest Living Dog'

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognizes unique milestones and unseen talents that deserves recognition by exhibiting them before a global audience. The organization's social media handle leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, Guinness Book's social media handle introduced to its audience a 22 years Toy Fox Terrier going by the name Pebbles, which is garnering significant traction on the internet. In the post, Guinness World Records revealed that Pebbles was recently honoured with the title of “oldest living dog.”

Pebbles' owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory hail from Taylors, South Carolina, USA. When they came across the news about the world's oldest dog (previous before Pebbles), they realised that Pebbles was way older. The couple shared the information with the Guinness World Records and soon, the coveted honour was bestowed upon Pebbles. Speaking about it, Julie Gregory said, “Bobby was sitting on the couch, and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record… When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied.”

Guinness World Records for the world's oldest dog

The family, when they were looking out for a dog in 2000, was actually trying to find a larger breed. However, Bobby Gregory, while looking for a dog, found a Toy Fox Terrier following him and running alongside the enclosure every time he would walk by. Speaking to GWR, Julie said, “It was instant love the second the two met”. Pebbles at one point had a partner dog as well, but unfortunately, the dog, Rocky passed away in 2017 at the age of 17. The two had 24 puppies together across three different litters.

Furthermore, Julie added, " Pebbles loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum". Her schedule, on the other hand, resembles that of a party animal. She enjoys scritches and snuggles and delights in the attention her family showers her with.

Image: GuinnessWorldRecord.com