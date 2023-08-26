A strange tale of a young boy sleepwalking his way to another state has perplexed readers decades later. In the 1980s, Michael Dixon was unknowingly behind a record-breaking moment that has now landed him on the official website of Guinness World Records.

His story dates back to April 6, 1987, when he was found walking barefoot near a railway track in Indiana, United States. Wearing pyjamas, he had apparently sleepwalked all the way from his bed in Illinois, to Indiana's Peru. The 100-mile journey also consisted of a freight train that Dixon boarded while being completely unaware.

The same year, the incident was mentioned in the Guinness World Records 1989 on a page titled Physiology along with stories of a young girl who yawned for five weeks at a stretch and a man who had been hiccuping for 68 long years. At the time, the story also made it to the newspaper The Ball State Daily News with the headline “Sleepwalking Illinois youth takes 100-mile train journey”.

Guinness World Records recalls the 1987 incident

The publication said citing Dixon's family members that he was experiencing a nightmare when he went sleepwalking. “He sleepwalks, but he has never gone outside before," his mother said at the time. Caseworker Pamela Smith spoke to the young sleepwalker herself, and found out Dixon experienced dizziness before the incident.

She also said that she had never encountered such an incident where a person had no awareness of their movement. Recounting the story this week, Craig Glenday, the Editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, called it "fascinating". "Over the years, we've recorded extremes for sleeplessness, snoring, dreaming, yawning, sleepwalking and even comas. Records relating to sleep are fascinating because sleeping is something we all do... well, apart from those unfortunate enough to suffer from the very rare condition of fatal insomnia. Who knows? You might go to bed tonight and wake up in the morning as a record-breaker!" he quipped.