Days After Vandalism Act, Gurdwara In California Holds Open House To Educate People

A newly inaugurated gurdwara in California, which was vandalised recently, organised an open house in an attempt to spread awareness about Sikhism. According to a local news portal, members of the Sikh community welcomed hundreds of people from diverse backgrounds and educated them about Sikhism and their religious practices. Open house organiser Dimple Bhullar said that they just want to make sure everyone knows who they are by welcoming and educating them.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the vandalism incident in which anti-social elements had defaced the gurdwara. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is also independently investigating the possible hate crime in which the vandals wrote ‘White Power’ and made a swastika on a concrete slab at the front entrance of the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale.

This is the world we still live in because we sweep prejudice under the National Rug.



This is at a church and across from my better half’s Mom’s neighborhood on our way to one of our favorite coffee houses. #HateLives #OrangevaleFairOaks #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/6NjLTarWSv — brian fischer (@SacCIO) January 13, 2020

Widespread anger and condemnation

The incident caused widespread anger and condemnation and calls for retribution were made. California legislator Kevin Kiley called the act vile and abhorrent, adding that the Sikh community is important to Orangevale, greater Sacramento, and California. The Sikh community “has my full support as we condemn this terrible crime and come together as a community,” tweeted Kiley.

House Representative and Democrat Jackie Speier said that she was angry and saddened after hearing about the vandalism incident. She said that those responsible for this hateful act should be held accountable, adding that everyone should speak out against the political figures emboldening hatred and get rid of the evil of white supremacy.

Sikh Coalition media and communications director Graham West, in a statement, had said that Sikhs across California have been facing years of high-profile hate incidents despite being the home to the largest number of Sikh Americans nationwide.

