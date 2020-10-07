New H-1B Visa Curbs To Impact Indian Companies & Indians The Most; Here's How

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on October 6 announced an interim final rule (IFR) to strengthen the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme to protect the local workforce and restore the integrity of the programme. The latest policy change will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. The policy change will hugely affect Indian workers and Indian companies, the group which reaps the most benefit from programme among the foreign competitors.

How will it affect Indians?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the definition of 'specialty occupation' will be narrowed that will prevent the companies to "game the system". This means companies will have a tough time proving to relevant agencies that the employees they are seeking through the programme are not available locally. This will affect Indian workers because they are the most-picked from the pool of foreign workers, and will also affect Indian companies like TCS, Wipro, HCL because they will have to hire expensive domestic workers and will have to increase the pay of existing H-1B workers.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a total of 85,000 H-1B visas are issued every year, of which 65,000 are for specialty occupations and 20,000 for students who have studied in the US. Out of the 65,000 openings every year, more than half are taken by Indians. DHS said that the new policy change will prevent companies from hiring 'fictitious workers' by closing loopholes in the existing system. US government has in the past accused that both Indian and American companies generate fictitious offer letters and fictitious employees to evade taxes and to get away from hiring local workers.

By the proposed change, DHS will also enhance its ability o enforce compliance through worksite inspections and monitor compliance before, during, and after an H1-B petition is approved. DHS says that the rule will combat the use of H-1B workers to serve as a low-cost replacement for otherwise qualified American workers.

'Data shows that the more than a half-million H-1B nonimmigrants in the United States have been used to displace U.S. workers. This has led to reduced wages in a number of industries in the U.S. labor market and the stagnation of wages in certain occupations. These latest efforts on H-1B visas are part of a larger Trump Administration goal to protect American workers," DHS said in a statement.

