H-1Bs, Other Foreign Nationals In US May Face Increased Vetting After New Biometric Rule

The US Department of Homeland Security has drafted a regulation to increase the vetting of immigrants by expanding the scope of biometrics collection policies. The proposed regulation will authorise the expansion of methods for collecting biometrics, which will include palm imprints, iris images, voice recognition, and even DNA collection in certain circumstances.

The Trump administration has already stepped up its effort to collect DNA samples from asylum-seekers detained by immigration officials. DHS said that it would modernise biometrics collection and authorise expanded use of biometrics beyond background checks to include identity verification, secure document production and records management.

Foreign nationals such as H-1B visa holders could be subject to biometric collections and regular vetting until they become US citizens. DHS said that the proposed rule improves the vetting process and reduces their dependence on paper documents and biographic information to prove identity and familial relationships.

Read: US Announces Exemptions To Visa Ban, Relaxes H1-B Rules Under 'national Interest'

Read: 'Trump's Suspension Of H1-B Visas Likely To Affect Movement Of Skilled Professionals': MEA

Ken Cuccinelli, a senior official at the DHS, said in a statement that the proposed rule eliminates any ambiguity surrounding the use of biometrics. Cuccinelli stated that leveraging readily available technology to verify the identity of an individual through screening is a responsible act of governance.

“The collection of biometric information also guards against identity theft and thwarts fraudsters who are not who they claim to be,” Cuccinelli added.

ACLU opposes draft regulation

The proposed rule also authorises DHS to collect DNA or DNA test results to verify a claimed genetic relationship when the applicant fails to provide sufficient documentary evidence to establish the claimed relationship. Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy for the American Civil Liberties Union, said that such a move will make it easier for the government to surveil and target immigrants.

“The Trump administration is, once again, trying to radically change America’s immigration system….Trump’s goal is clear: to shut down the legal immigration system and make immigration as difficult as possible. Will Congress let him?” Flores said in a statement.

Read: Trump Eyeing Reform In Immigration System In Next Term As US President: Mike Pence

Read: In Latest Poll Gimmick, Trump Naturalises 5 Immigrants Mid-speech; Indian Among Them