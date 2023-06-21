Elon Musk 'planning To Visit India Next Year' After Excellent Conversation With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who described his conversation as excellent and said he is planning to visit India next year.

Musk told reporters after meeting Modi on Tuesday that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government.

On his meeting with the prime minister, Musk said, "It was excellent and a very good conversation". "I am planning to visit India next year," he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

On June 22, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.