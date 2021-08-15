Last Updated:

Haiti Earthquake: Antony Blinken Offers Condolences, Says 'we Stand Ready To Assist'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences to those affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti and said the US stands ready to assist.

More than 300 people have died and around 1,800 injured after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday, August 14. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences to those affected by a devastating earthquake in the Caribbean country, stating that the US stands ready to assist in the aftermath of this tragedy. 

US stands in solidarity with Haiti 

The epicentre of the quake, which wreaked havoc, was about 160 kilometres west of the capital Port-au-Prince. The 7.2-magnitude quake was followed by a series of aftershocks. Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences, stating that he is saddened by the disaster, and authorised an immediate US response. "I have authorized an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort", Biden said in his statement, adding that through USAID, the US is supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild. 

State of emergency for a month 

The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti on Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The country's civil protection agency said that hundreds of people are missing and hospitals in the region are also struggling to provide emergency care. Meanwhile, showing solidarity with the people of Haiti, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, "We stand in solidarity with the people of #Haiti. WHO and @pahowho are working to assess health needs and to support emergency medical care."  Declaring a state of emergency for one month in response to the disaster, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the quake has caused enormous damage to southern areas of the Caribbean country and all government resources available would be mobilised to help victims.  He also called on the nation to show solidarity and not panic. 

