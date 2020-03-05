Over Half A Dozen Indian-Americans Win Primaries For House Of Representatives

Amid the excitement over the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, over half a dozen Indian-Americans won primaries for House of Representatives elections scheduled in November. The winners include Democrats Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, incumbents from California, who registered an easy win in the 7th and 17th Congressional Districts respectively.

While Bera is seeking sixth consecutive term, Khanna has thrown his hat for the third consecutive term. Khanna belongs to the progressive caucus of Democrats and has endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidential raced. After Khanna’s win was declared, the Indian American lawmaker took to Twitter to express gratitude for the victory. Khanna also slammed Republican Ritesh Tandon, who will contest against him in November, saying silicon valley rejected “bigotry”.

I am so grateful to everyone for our victory tonight. We are exceeding our 2018 totals, beating Ritesh Tandon who ran on Islamophobia and right wing nationalism in India. We are getting the most votes in the Bay Area! Silicon Valley rejects bigotry.

https://t.co/dFWioflZkL — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 4, 2020

Other Indian-American candidates

While Tandon came a distant second in the Republican primaries, top two contestants of a party can contest the elections in November, as per the laws of California. Other Indian-American candidates include Nisha Sharma, Rishi Kumar, Manga Anantatmula, and Priston Kulkarni. Nisha Sharma will challenge incumbent Mark DeSaulnier after winning the primary from 11th Congressional District of California.

Kumar, a Democrat, came second in the primaries and will challenge another Democrat incumbent Anna G Eshoo for 18th Congressional District of California. Anantatmula won the Republican primary from 11th Congressional District of Virginia to challenge the six-term Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly. Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni registered a major win from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas. "Thank you for your support! We couldn't have gotten here without your help and your support," he tweeted.

