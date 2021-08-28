Half Of US Teens Aged 12 To 17 Received One Shot Of COVID Vaccine, Informs White House

Half of US adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, White House COVID Response Team and Public Health Officials said in a presser on Friday. “We have now hit a major milestone,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a Friday COVID news briefing.“This is critical progress as millions of kids head back to school,” he added. Furthermore, he stressed that the US is vaccinating teenagers at a faster pace than any other age group. All adults in America have been administered at least the first shot of the vaccine, which accounts for 61% or nearly 203 million population, reports suggest.

CDC gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 years and up based on the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccine following clinical trials. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Friday that the safest way to protect the youngest children until they become eligible to get their shots is for the people around them to be vaccinated, “to effectively shield them.”

The US administered 1.1 million doses in the highest single-day total since July 3rd — eight weeks ago, Jeff Zients informed reporters via teleconference citing the COVID-19 reports released by the Biden administration. A total of 12.5 million first shots have been jabbed among the adolescents, which the White House COVID-19 task force labelled a "major milestone" in the Biden administration's effort to vaccinate adolescents.

"Fifty percent of 12- to 17-year-olds now have at least their first shot. Fifty percent of adolescents — this is critical progress as millions of kids head back to school," White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said, according to the press release issued by the White House. "And a key way we can keep kids safe and in school is by getting more kids aged 12 and over-vaccinated," he added.

The US records 165,000 new cases of COVID

US earlier yesterday reported nearly 165,000 new cases of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant, according to CDC. The seven-day average stood at about 142,000 cases per day. This, in turn, represented a significant spike of nearly 3 percent from the prior seven-day average. US' seven-day average of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 jumped to 12,000 per day, increasing by close to 6 percent from the previous seven-day period. While symptomatic and severe cases in children remain less common than in other age groups, the CDC has noted that over the past weeks, there has been a surge in the pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"This is likely the result of overall increases in community transmission generally, and more specifically, the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility," Dr. Rochelle Walensky told the presser.

As the US focuses on resuming the in-person learning, Walensky reiterated that evidence has repeatedly demonstrated that multi-layer prevention strategies, such as vaccination for all children and adults who are eligible; masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors; ventilation; cohorting; physical distancing; and screening works to prevent the spread of COVID in schools.