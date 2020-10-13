Harris Criticises Trump's Supreme Court Nominee, Calls Barrett A Threat To Obamacare

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, along with her fellow party members, on October 12 termed President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare healthcare law amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. As the Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation hearing for Barrett, Democrats voiced their opposition and denounced the Republican drive to approve her before the November 3 election.

During the first hearing, while Republican senators praised Barrett and called her a worth successor to the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harris, on the other hand, said that hearing should have been postponed because of COVID-19. The Democratic nominee also called the confirmation process so near an election rushed and illegitimate. She even said that the majority of Americans want whoever wins the election to fill the seat.

While speaking via a video link, Harris said that she believes that the hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take away healthcare from millions of people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed over 200,000 Americans. She added that the Republicans know what ‘clear majority of Americans’ want and yet they are ‘deliberately defying’ the will of people in their attempt to roll back the rights and protections provided under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Republicans seek to invalidate Obamacare

The 2010 ACA, which was signed by former President Barack Obama, has enabled millions of Americans to obtain medical coverage. However, Trump’s SC nominee Barrett has criticised a previous Supreme Court ruling that upheld Obamacare. With Republicans pushing her confirmation, Barrett could be confirmed in time to participate in a case to be argued next month in which Trump and Republican-led states are seeking to invalidate Obamacare.

Democrats have objected the hurried nomination of Judge Barrett and called on Republicans to wait till elections scheduled for November 3. White House hopeful Joe Biden stressed that no Supreme Court justice has been nominated and installed during presidential elections in the history of the United States, accusing Trump of rushing the process to eliminate Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden had said that Barrett’s Catholic fail should be off-limits. He added, “This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Let’s keep our eye on the ball”.

