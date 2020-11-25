Harris Hails Biden's Diverse Pick Of Cabinet Officials, Calls It A Reflection Of America

US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris hailed President-elect Joe Biden for his diverse choice of officials as he unveiled introduced his first round of cabinet nominations on Tuesday, November 24. While introducing the top members of his security and foreign policy team, Biden called it a team that reflects his belief that 'America is strongest when it works with its allies'.

According to reports, US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris said when Joe asked her to be his running mate, he told her about his commitment to making sure they selected a cabinet that looks like America that reflects the very best of our nation. She further added that there is a need to reassemble and renew America's alliances.

Biden, at the introduction of his key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments in Wilmington, Delaware, said:"It is a team that will keep our people and country safe and secure. It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it. Once again, (it will) sit at the head of the table ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies."

"This team embodies my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies," he added. Biden further said that his Cabinet would keep the United States safe by not engaging in needless military conflicts.

"I’ve long said that America leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. I am proud to put forward this incredible team that will lead by example", Biden tweeted.

While this team has unmatched experience and accomplishments, they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the challenges we face with old thinking or unchanged habits. pic.twitter.com/o9NWy59drg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 25, 2020

This team is ready to lead the world, not retreat from it.



Ready to confront our adversaries, not reject our allies.



And ready to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/DC0K6cJmpo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

Distribution of posts under the new Biden-Harris administration

Antony Blinken will be the Secretary of State, and Avril Haines the Director of National Intelligence under the new Biden-Harris administration. Haines would become the first woman to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

In addition to that, the Biden administration will feature former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who would be the President's envoy for Climate. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations while Jake Sullivan is set to take the role of the National Security Advisor and Alejandro Mayorkas as the Secretary for Homeland Secretary. He is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve at the post.

