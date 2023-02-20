Harris Meets Finnish, Swedish PMs; Reiterates Commitment To Welcome Both Nations To NATO

On February 18, United States Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden in Munich, Germany at the three-day security conference. The three leaders discussed the strong relationship and collaboration between the United States, Finland and Sweden.

Vice President Harris reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Sweden and Finland's inclusion in the NATO Alliance and to working with both countries to protect against potential security threats and deter aggression. They also discussed strategies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the significance of upholding international rules-based order, as well as other regional and global issues.

Thank you @VP Kamala Harris and Finnish PM @MarinSanna for an important discussion on NATO accession and supporting Ukraine.

Transatlantic cooperation has never been more important.



Photo: The White House

Harris meets Sunak, duo agree on global consequences of Russia-Ukraine war

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Harris, during their meeting at the Munich Security Conference, agreed that the Russia-Ukraine war is global. “They agreed that Putin’s war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty. The PM and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin’s efforts politically and militarily," said a 10 Downing Street spokesperson, as per a report from CNN news.

"They paid tribute to the enduring strength of the UK-US relationship, which protects our people and makes the world a more secure place. They agreed there is no clearer evidence of that than in Ukraine, where we are the country’s two closest international partners," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson stated that Harris and Sunak talked about plans to enhance global efforts to promote peace in Ukraine and prevent future threats. They emphasised the importance of addressing not just the immediate needs of Ukraine but also implementing long-term strategies to safeguard the country from future dangers.