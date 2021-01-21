Harris, Obama, Clinton & Warren Wear Purple At Inauguration; Here's What The Color Means

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the United States' new leaders, several attendees, including Michelle Obama, used the opportunity to send a message of unity through their outfits. On January 20, numerous high-profile individuals, including the Vice President herself, Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren, arrived at the historic inauguration wearing purple. It is worth noting that purple is a mix of blue, denoting the Democratic Party, and the Republican Party’s red. The colour is interpreted as a symbol of bipartisanship and unity, which is a theme President Joe Biden has repeatedly called for to heal a deeply divided America.

Harris chose an outfit consisting of a shift dress and matching coat in a vibrant shade of purple by Black American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Michelle Obama wore a form of a raspberry-coloured outfit and ankle-length coat with a matching gold belt. Hillary Clinton opted for a purple pantsuit and scarf and Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, accessorised with the colour as well, wearing a light purple scarf and a darker purple face mask.

‘A symbolic message’

Purple was also one of three colours used by women’s suffrage groups in the US and is said to be a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who is the first black women elected to the US Congress. Earlier, the newly minted Vice President had also credited Chisholm for creating a path for her and for so many others. While speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Clinton had also explained why she chose to wear the colour.

The former first lady said that she wore purple because she knew the theme that President Biden was striking was unity. She added, “I thought as you combine red and blue, the way that we are divided politically in our country, you get purple”. Further, Clinton also said that she just wanted to send a bit of a symbolic message that the country needs to come together.

Honored to witness history today. May God bless @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they take on the work of healing our nation. May we all fulfill our duty as citizens to help our country and our fellow Americans through the challenges ahead. pic.twitter.com/dooSLnFePe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the eve of the historic inauguration, during a COVID memorial honouring, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s attire also reflected hope for change. Dr. Biden chose a purple wrap coat and panelled dress from the fall 2021 collect of Jonathan Cohen, who is one of a new generation of American designers who are championing sustainability and responsible design. The colour of her coat and mask, which was made from fabric scraps from Cohen’s studio, is also no coincidence. Purple is one of the Suffragettes’ colours and it is also what you get when you mix red and blue - of the American flag.

