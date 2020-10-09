US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Nearly 57.9 Million People Watched Harris-Pence Face Off

On October 8, the rating data from Nielsen showed that the US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Senator Kalama Harris was the second most-watched ever with nearly 57.9 million people that tuned in. In an official TV rating document, Nielsen revealed that the event held at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, was almost “record-breaking”. The 2020 Vice Presidential debate received wide coverage by various networks and was aired live or taped by 18 prominent US stations between 9:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET.

Harris-Pence debate was second most-watched after Super Bowl by a sizeable audience as it was the first-ever Vice Presidential Live TV debates since in 1976. It considerably surpassed the viewership of the 2016 debate. In 1984, Rep. Geraldine Ferraro and Vice President George H.W. Bush televised face-off had amassed just over 56.7 million viewers, while the 2020 Vice Presidential debate crossed that viewership. The tally of 90-minute event views was calculated at a 56 percent surge compared to television ratings 4 years ago. In fact, the 2016 debate drew about 37.2 million viewers, while the 2008 debate between Sarah Palin, governor of Alaska, and Joe Biden, then a senator from Delaware set a record of 70 million viewers overall, according to NBC Universal tally.

Read: Biden Slams Trump For Not Condemning Militias

Read: US: Democrats Criticise Trump Admin's New Curbs On H-1B Visa Programme

Excludes digital platforms

Meanwhile, it was tallied that the viewership of the US Presidential debate between Democratic nominee Biden and President Donald Trump comparatively dipped from 2016’s ratings. Nielsen's figures were the sum of the average viewing audience that excluded the digital platforms and the streaming services such as YouTube, Hulu etc. Nielson’s ratings for the Vice Presidential debates usually record nearly 40 million to 50 million for an average viewership. Of the total, 52.84 million watchers were tuned in on the Big Four broadcast networks, and main cable news channels, while some like PBS, Telemundo, Univision aired it on tape delay. The debate became the highest viewed debate in the past 24 years that dipped viewership for TV shows such as The Masked Singer, NBC's Weakest Link, and CBS' Big Brother that topped the rating charts this past week.

Read: Biden Ducks Question On Court-packing, Says Will Answer 'when The Election Is Over'

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Joe Biden Lists Qualities That Make Harris 'incredible'